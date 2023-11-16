A 12-year-old girl called 911 and said her 25-year-old cousin sexually assaulted her and shot her mother and grandmother, deputies said. The women were found dead at two separate scenes.

Man arrested after his aunt and grandmother were found murdered in NW Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old family member has been arrested after a mother and a grandmother were found dead at two separate locations in northwest Harris County overnight.

A 12-year-old girl survived and called 911 when the suspect fell asleep, Harris County sheriff's deputies said.

The victims lived at a home in the 11500 block of Deep Meadow Drive, but the sheriff's office was first called to the parking lot of an abandoned Chase Bank at 9739 Wortham Blvd. around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

There, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies found a 66-year-old woman dead. Investigators said she had been shot several times and also had other injuries.

Deputies spoke to a woman who was cleaning one of the nearby businesses. She told them she heard gunshots around 9:30 p.m. and saw a pickup truck drive away. When her son came to pick her up, he went to check the parking lot, found the woman dead, and called authorities.

As deputies were working to figure out what happened, the sheriff's office got a call from a 12-year-old girl who was at her house on Deep Meadow Drive, about four miles away from where the first woman was found dead.

The 12-year-old told 911 that her cousin had shot and killed her mom and her grandma, sexually assaulted her, and was currently asleep.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the girl's 42-year-old mother dead in a bedroom and rescued the girl.

The 25-year-old cousin surrendered, deputies said. He was reportedly armed with a firearm and a knife when he was arrested.

Investigators said the same white pickup truck seen on surveillance video at the Chase bank was spotted in the driveway of the home on Wortham Boulevard.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the deadly shootings, but deputies said they are familiar with the address.

"There have been numerous calls for service over here to the residence -- some of them including the cousin who was charged, at one point, with criminal trespass over here. We understand that he has some drug issues and is not welcome over here at the house. So how he came to be over at the house this evening, how long this has been going on, we don't know at this point," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "It's our understanding that he is the 12-year-old's cousin and he is the nephew of the 42-year-old mother. What the relationship is with the grandmother -- I don't know if he is another grandchild or exactly what the relationship is, but they do have the same last name."

The 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital to be interviewed by a nurse.

At this point, investigators said they were waiting on a search warrant to go into the house.

