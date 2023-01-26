Recently-split couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, Houston police say

The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. That's when they called police to conduct a welfare check.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Montrose area that left a man and woman dead.

Officers received a call to conduct a welfare check around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after a woman never returned to work after leaving. Her coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back but never did.

When officers arrived at the apartment in the 1000 block of Van Buren Street at West Clay Street, they found a man and a woman dead -- each with one gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said they found a weapon at the scene.

Police said the couple -- who are both in their mid-to-late 20s -- had recently broken up.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.