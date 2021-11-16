deputy-involved shooting

Montgomery County deputies shoot man multiple times after he reportedly threatened them with a gun

This is not the first time deputies responded to the home. In 2019, a 10-year-old boy was reportedly fatally shot by his brother.
By
Conroe man shot by deputies after reported domestic disturbance

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County deputies shot a man multiple times outside a Conroe home overnight after he allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Deputies received a call for help around midnight during a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife at a home in the 10700 block of Stidham Road.

According to the 911 caller, the husband was reportedly waving a gun around, threatening to shoot the family pets, as well as deputies.

When deputies arrived, the man ran from them before turning around and waving the gun at them, according to the sheriff's office.

That's when deputies said they feared for their safety and shot at the suspect several times.



The suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

No deputies were injured during the incident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The woman involved in the disturbance was treated at the scene for minor injuries, investigators said.

"The investigation is ongoing. [The suspect] is looking at charges of aggravated assault of a public servant," Lt. Spencer said. "They're still investigating the circumstances of the domestic violence situation, so additional charges could be forthcoming."



Back in 2019, deputies responded to the same Conroe address for a 10-year-old shot by his 12-year-old brother. Sadly, that 10-year-old did not survive.

It is unclear if the children have any connection to the couple involved in the domestic disturbance.

