Man acquitted of intoxication manslaughter in 2012 deadly DWI crash faces 2nd charge

The parents of a woman killed in a 2012 deadly DWI crash are angry after the man acquitted in her death was recently arrested for a second DWI.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montgomery County man, who was involved in a deadly DWI crash in 2012, has been arrested and charged with a second DWI and the parents of one of the crash victims are angry.

Brian Goetz, 30, is out of the Montgomery County jail on a $1,000 bond after his arrest on Jan. 10 for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

"It's like a joke and a slap to us, having to re-live it again," Russel Tabor, the father of Tori Nichole Tabor, said.

In 2012, 18-year-old Tori and 20-year-old Kevin Hansen were killed in a crash along Nichols-Sawmill Road in Magnolia. Another woman was injured.

While it hurt that a jury convicted Goetz, who was driving, of only DWI but acquitted him of two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the deaths, the Tabors were hopeful Goetz would turn something terrible into something positive.

"We had hoped he would change his ways and make an impact on the kids. He had said in court that he would work with the DA and talk to people and try to make a difference," Catherine Tabor, Tori's mother, explained.

The parents were devastated to learn of his second DWI arrest.

"Sad. Something needs to happen. Repeat offenders repeat," Catherine Tabor added.

In response, Sam Cammack, Goetz's attorney, told ABC13 it's early in the case and, "I'll reserve comment until I get the evidence."

In 2012, prosecutors said Goetz's blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit. The defense successfully argued his defective truck and a bad road caused the crash that killed the victims. Goetz served a couple of months in jail for the DWI.

Tori was the Tabors' oldest daughter. They said she lit up a room and always tried to make people feel good. Now, they want Goetz held accountable.

"What's going to happen? I mean, he's going to kill someone else or kill himself. It's ridiculous," Russel Tabor said.

