Missouri City woman's ceiling caves in after pipes burst in her home

Turn off the water flow when you think a pipe has broken, even if you don't know where the water's coming from.

Next, take time to inspect the damage. After draining all the excess water, locate the broken pipe.

Repair the burst pipe or bring in a professional team to help.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman in Missouri City is left with nowhere to go after the pipes in her home burst, causing her roof to cave in.ABC13's Nick Natario was given access to view the damage to her home on Tuesday. She said she was at home when the copper pipe above her kitchen cracked and water began seeping through the ceiling.Minutes later, it all caved in. She did everything she could to avoid any damage like insulating her pipes, but still experienced it.The woman told Eyewitness News she rushed outside to turn her water off, but was unsuccessful. She said she even suffered a few minor cuts as she was working to shut it off.Fortunately, she managed to contact a plumber and has since received help. However, the woman doesn't want to stay in her home in such conditions and is left with few options.So what do you do when your pipes burst due to freezing temperatures? Here are a few steps.