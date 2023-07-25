Missouri City woman leads 25-mile-long chase, uses child as shield, Pct. 8 says

A Missouri City woman is accused of a chaotic crime spree all in one evening.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City woman who led authorities on a 25-mile-long chase is in jail after authorities said she also tried using a child as a shield.

Tenescha Selena Henry, 35, was detained on July 20 after leading law enforcement on a chase with speeds up to 100 mph, according to Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

Authorities said the ordeal developed that evening when they received a call at about 8:58 p.m. when constable deputies received a call to help Webster police in a chase.

Henry approached the Gulf Freeway and went northbound on the service road at a high rate of speed while making multiple unsafe lane changes and heading the wrong way.

Authorities chased the vehicle about 25 miles before stopping at the 14400 block of Cullen Boulevard.

During that time, responding deputies conducted a felony stop, to which Henry failed to comply and instead pulled a child out of the vehicle. Authorities said Henry placed the child in a chokehold and positioned them as a shield. The relationship between Henry and the child was not immediately disclosed.

At some point, a deputy was able to place herself behind Henry and used the Taser on her. Henry was then detained.

While searching Henry's vehicle, authorities said they found 22 pieces of identifying information, such as driver's licenses, security licenses, social security cards, Lone Star EBT cards, credit and debit cards, and health insurance cards.

Further investigation revealed Henry had allegedly taken those items and tried using them.

She has been charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, endangering a child, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Her bond was set at $20,000, but records show she is still in jail.