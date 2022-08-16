Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school

When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A restaurant owner from Missouri City can start going by a new title -- alligator wrangler.

Mike Trinh, owner of Mike's Seafood in Cypress and Houston, got quite the surprise when he left to take his kids to their first day of school on Tuesday.

He said on her way to the car, his daughter came running back to him claiming there was an alligator by the front door.

"I'm thinking she's playing. 'Stop it. You're going to school,'" Trinh said in a Facebook post.

But sure enough, he walked outside and there it was -- a gator at the front door.

Trinh said he threw a towel on it and left to take his kids to school, but knew he would have to figure something out when he got back.

"I figured I can deal with any wildlife as long as it ain't a stingray," Trinh said.

When he got back, Trinh wrangled the alligator, taping its jaw shut and tying up its legs.

Trinh said he was able to do it thanks to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

He said he called the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Missouri City Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and a local game warden.

Since he owns a seafood restaurant, Trinh joked that he was going to fry the gator up if nobody came to deal with it.

However, after no officials arrived, he instead loaded the alligator into his truck and released it at a pond near his home.