alligator

Massive alligator eats another alligator whole in South Carolina | VIDEO

By Esmeralda Sandoval, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive alligator eats other alligator whole | VIDEO

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. -- A cannibal alligator scarfed down another alligator in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina Thursday.

The video, shot by Taylor Soper, shows the massive reptile eating the other whole.

Soper captured the video from his parents' backyard and shared the footage on Twitter. He told Storyful the smaller gator was at least six feet long.

RELATED: Army vet catches gator in trash can outside Florida home

EMBED More News Videos

When Philly native and Army veteran Eugene Bozzi saw an alligator outside his Florida home, he knew there was one thing to do - grab a trash can.



It is not unusual for alligators to eat other reptiles. If the gator has caught something too large to eat in one bite, it will drown it, according to reports. Afterward, it will store the dead prey to allow decomposition and easier consumption, according to the same reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinawild animalscaught on videou.s. & worldalligator
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALLIGATOR
'Let me get the trash can!': Army vet takes on massive alligator
Wife saw gator attack husband in Ida floodwaters, officials say
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
Police pull 'criminal trespassing' alligator from Fulshear hot tub
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News