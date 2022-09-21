Rosenberg PD ask for help in finding missing man last seen leaving home on Sept. 17

What to do when someone you know goes missing

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Jerome Harris has been missing for almost a week and his family along with authorities are asking for help in bringing him home.

On Sept. 17, the 42-year-old was last seen leaving his Rosenberg home in the 5300 block of Troutline Lane.

According to Rosenberg police, Harris' family members believe he is distressed and that he abandoned his vehicle in Houston.

Harris is described as a Black man, who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He weighs 180 pounds, has graying black hair, brown eyes, a full beard, and an unknown tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts is urged to contact Rosenberg police at 832-595-3700.