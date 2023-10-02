Missing 90-year-old man last seen in Sugar Land, Texas, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Sugar Land Police Department needs help in locating a 90-year-old man since Sunday morning.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to authorities, Jorge Jimenez was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt, baseball cap (either white or black in color), and khaki pants.

Jimenez was last seen between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m Sunday in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Boulevard and Austin Parkway.

Jimenez is listed as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Authorities said Jimenez only speaks Spanish.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sugar Land PD immediately at 281-275-2500.