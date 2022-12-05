Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for a Houston man who family says went missing during a camping trip with friends near San Antonio.

Aamir Ali was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 2 in the Canyon Lake area in Comal County at about 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Comal County Sheriff's Office deputies did a thorough ground search of the area both on foot and using drones, but Ali was not located.

Deputies said they are continuing to help look for Ali and are also conducting a water search.

Family told ABC13 Ali went missing on a camping trip with friends after telling them he was going on a walk and would catch up. However, when the friends got to where they were meeting up, Ali wasn't there, and they found only his belongings.

Ali's sibling said he was at the Canyon Lake area to help look for his brother.

Ali is reportedly a senior majoring in marketing and was last enrolled at the University of Houston in Spring 2021.