boat accident

Search resumes for 2 missing boaters in Lake Conroe

EMBED <>More Videos

2 missing in Lake Conroe 'presumed drowned,' officials say

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A search resumed Saturday morning for two people that have been missing since Friday in Lake Conroe, according to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The search had been suspended around 10:10 p.m. Friday but resumed around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced it is taking the lead in this investigation.

The missing people are presumed to have drowned after officials with the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office told Eyewitness News that one had fallen into the water while the other had jumped in to try to save her.

The two boaters had been on the lake enjoying the sunset with three other people.

At some point, that's when a 26-year-old woman fell into the water. Her 24-year-old boyfriend jumped in to save her, authorities said. A third person also jumped in to help when the two began to struggle in the water.

Investigators said they discovered that no one on the boat knew how to swim. A nearby boat was able to rescue one of the three people in the water, but the two others remain missing.

This all happened just northeast of Ayers Island. Several boaters spent Friday evening looking for the missing man and woman.

Investigators say both of the missing people are from Houston. There were life jackets on board, but they were not in use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroesearchdrowningmissing mansearch and rescuewater searchmissing manwater searchmissing womaninvestigationsboat accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Man charged in deadly boat crash in Lake Conroe, documents say
Boat still on its side in Lake Conroe as capsize investigation ongoing
Victim in fatal boat crash used Apple Watch to call for help
Naya Rivera's mom opens up about the day the late actor went missing
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News