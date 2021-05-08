Search resumes for 2 missing boaters in Lake Conroe

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A search resumed Saturday morning for two people that have been missing since Friday in Lake Conroe, according to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.The search had been suspended around 10:10 p.m. Friday but resumed around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced it is taking the lead in this investigation.The missing people are presumed to have drowned after officials with the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office told Eyewitness News that one had fallen into the water while the other had jumped in to try to save her.The two boaters had been on the lake enjoying the sunset with three other people.At some point, that's when a 26-year-old woman fell into the water. Her 24-year-old boyfriend jumped in to save her, authorities said. A third person also jumped in to help when the two began to struggle in the water.Investigators said they discovered that no one on the boat knew how to swim. A nearby boat was able to rescue one of the three people in the water, but the two others remain missing.This all happened just northeast of Ayers Island. Several boaters spent Friday evening looking for the missing man and woman.Investigators say both of the missing people are from Houston. There were life jackets on board, but they were not in use.