Cruise ship that departed from Galveston rescues 2 men from Texas whose boat sank in Gulf of Mexico

A Carnival cruise ship that departed from Galveston last week rescued two men from Texas after their boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the cruise line, Carnival Jubilee's team rescued the men off the coast of Isla Mujeres, Mexico. The men are reportedly from Keller, Texas, which is near Fort Worth.

The crew spotted the two men in a kayak and brought them on board, where medical staff evaluated them and gave them first aid and food before dropping them off on land.

Photos from Carnival show the Jubilee crew pulling the men to safety.

Carnival Jubilee continued with its regular schedule, the cruise line said.