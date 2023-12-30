Coast Guard and partners continue search for missing boater after boat overturned Friday

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard and several local partners launched a search on Friday evening for a missing boater near Texas City.

Officials reported that a boater called Texas City police reporting that his boat had overturned and his father had drifted out of sight near the Texas City Dike.

According to the Coast Guard, a Texas City Marine Unit crew responded and saved the caller, taking him to shore. The man's father, however, was not found.

The missing boater is described only as a white man last seen wearing a red wetsuit.

Galveston's Coast Guard team and a helicopter crew were sent out to help with the search, joined by teams from various local police and fire departments, officials said.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard reported that some crews stayed overnight to continue the search. In the morning, a relief crew reportedly came to replace some of the team.

The search received support from additional agencies, including the Gulf Coast Rescue and Nassau Bay Fire Department.

Searches are reportedly being carried out by air and boat.