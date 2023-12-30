Body found during search believed to be man who went missing after boat capsized, Coast Guard says

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A body believed to be a missing boater was recovered Saturday afternoon in Galveston Bay, the search commander said.

The video above is from the original report.

According to the Coast Guard, they think they found the man who went missing after his sailboat capsized at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The man was one of two aboard before it overturned. The other person was rescued by Texas City rescuers shortly after a distress call was made.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Coast Guard and partners continue search for missing boater after boat overturned Friday

After a nearly 20-hour-long search, the Seabrook Fire Department's Marine Rescue crew reportedly recovered a body in Texas City Y-- an area where the Houston, Galveston, and Texas City ship channels intersect.

Officials said Seabrook's Marine Division found the body at about 12:25 p.m. Then, they reportedly transported the body to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Galveston.

The Coast Guard said the body matches the description of the missing boater, but they are waiting on official confirmation from the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.

Since finding the body, the Coast Guard said they have suspended their search.

Officials have yet to confirm what caused the boat to capsize on Friday.