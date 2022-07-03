missing man

1 man missing after swimming with his family near Tiki Island, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that went missing in the water near Tiki Island.

The man was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies said the man went missing while he was out swimming with his family.

His family told officials he was last seen near the railroad tracks when he decided to swim farther out.

He was able to swim out about 200 yards when his family lost sight of him and has not been seen since, deputies said.

Two Parks and Wildlife boats and drones were deployed to help the sheriff's office and Tiki Island marine divisions in the search.

Dive crews spent hours looking for him on Saturday, and the search will resume Sunday.

The man's name has not been released.
