Houston tattoo artist missing after taking Uber to see girlfriend a few days ago, brother says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is searching for their loved one, a well-known Houston tattoo artist who was last heard from on June 15.

That day around 4 a.m., 29-year-old Julian Issac took an Uber to visit his girlfriend in the Sagemont area around I-45 S and the Beltway, said Issac's brother, William.

At some point, Issac reportedly called his mother and William saying that he was being chased and that he was going to get killed.

After attempts to call and text, his family didn't hear from him and his girlfriend didn't know what happened, William told ABC13.

He adds that police told the family that a neighbor's surveillance video shows Issac's hat and phone in a yard.

Issac is a tattoo artist at Red Eye Gallery Tattoo Studio near downtown Houston.

According to a flyer, Issac was last seen in the 11700 block of Teaneck Drive on June 15 at 5:26 a.m.


He was wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and combat boots.
Issac is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs between 140 and 160 pounds, and has brown/black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, the family asks that you contact William at 713-292-3215.

According to Instagram posts, family and friends plan to search bayous and wooded areas on Friday. The group will meet at 2 p.m. at Burnett Elementary located at 11825 Teaneck Dr.

William says the family has filed a report with the Houston Police Department.


Later Friday, police told Eyewitness News they don't suspect foul play in Issac's disappearance.




