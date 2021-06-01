missing person

Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Freeport

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway to find a missing boater near Freeport.

The Coast Guard received a call around 2:12 p.m. Monday about a 21-foot disabled boat at the mouth of the Brazos River.

The owner of the boat called the Coast Guard and said four individuals aboard were struggling to anchor due to weather and strong currents.

At some point, the boat overturned in the water.

Helicopter search crews located the capsized boat and recovered two people from the water.

A third person was recovered safely from the shore, according to the Coast Guard.

Search crews are working to locate the fourth and final person who was aboard the vessel. They are searching the water in the vicinity of the mouth of the Brazos River.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
