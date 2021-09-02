woman killed

Funeral set for Jenae Gagnier, known as Houston Instagram model Miss Mercedes Morr, after her murder

Richmond police identified the other body found in Jenae Gagnier's apartment as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto of Florida.
Memorial set for murder-suicide victim who was popular on Instagram

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A memorial service for Jenae Gagnier, the Houston woman better known to millions of followers as Instagram model and influencer Miss Mercedes Morr, is set for Saturday in Rosenberg.

The 33-year-old woman was found dead inside her Richmond apartment on Sunday. Police said another body, later identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto, was also located inside Gagnier's home.

Investigators believe Gagnier was strangled and beaten by Accorto before the man took his own life.

While police have not disclosed a motive in the case, Jenae's father, Mark Gagnier, recalled to Eyewitness News about finding rambling scribbles on the walls inside the apartment in the moment that he discovered his daughter's lifeless body, suggesting Accorto may have been a crazed follower of her social media account.

Jenae Gagnier's father recalled how he used to warn her. "My monthly conversation is, Jenae you have all these followers. Some probably because they love you, some because they like your look, some more crazy, and some obsessed." In the end, it was a man they believe was a crazed follower who killed her, mortally wounded himself and then wrote rambling confessions on her apartment walls.



"I don't know how he found her and I don't know how all this happened," said Mark Gagnier on Aug. 31.

An investigation is ongoing.

As for Jenae Gagnier's memorial, the public will be able to pay respects on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapel at 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. in Rosenberg. Organizers noted a family-only service will take place before it opens up to friends and other guests.

A balloon release is also planned ahead of the memorial. This event is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Terry Hersey Park at 15200 Memorial Dr. in Houston.

