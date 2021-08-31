Popular Instagram model found dead in Richmond apartment was strangled

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Afound dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond was strangled and suffered a traumatic concussion, the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner told ABC13 Tuesday.The model, identified as 33-year-old Jenae Gagnier, was also known as Miss Mercedes Morr on social media.Her death has been ruled a homicide.Richmond police said that her family requested a welfare check on Sunday afternoon when they hadn't heard from her.When authorities arrived to the Cortland Apartments at 5200 Pointe West Circle, Gagnier's father was there.He entered the apartment with officers and discovered his daughter's body and that of 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto.Accorto's death was ruled a suicide. The medical examiner said his cause of death was "multiple sharp force trauma."Police said in an update Tuesday that there was no sign of forced entry at the apartment.Authorities are now trying to figure out if there was a connection between Gagnier and Accorto.Police did not release any information about the condition of the apartment or if anything was taken.Neighbors inside the Cortland Apartments told ABC13 the complex is quiet and safe."It would be kind of surprising to know that this was an intruder, someone that broke into the house because I wouldn't think that would happen here," said resident Field Ledford.Gagnier had a large following across several social media platforms, including 2.6 million people on Instagram alone.