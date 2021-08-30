Popular Houston Instagram model found dead in Richmond apartment, police say

woman killed

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular Houston Instagram model was found dead in a Richmond apartment in what investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide.

It happened on Sunday afternoon at the Cortland Apartments located at 5200 Pointe West Circle.

The model, who was identified as 33-year-old Jenae Gagnier, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr on social media, was found dead inside.



Police say a man, who investigators believe is the suspect, was also found dead.

According to an update issued by Richmond police Monday evening, the man was identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto.



Officers believe the incident may have been a murder-suicide, but no further details were released. According to police, investigators don't believe there was a relationship between Gagnier and Accorto.

Neighbors inside the Cortland Apartments told ABC13 the complex is quiet and safe.

"It would be kind of surprising to know that this was an intruder, someone that broke into the house because I wouldn't think that would happen here," said resident Field Ledford.

An official cause of death for both Gagnier and Accorto has not been released.

Gagnier had a large following across several social media platforms, including 2.6 million people on Instagram alone.

