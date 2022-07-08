Man charged in common-law wife's strangulation in NW Harris Co. arrested at border

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11982006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family members tried performing CPR on their loved one when they found her unresponsive Monday at her northwest Harris County apartment.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted in the murder of his common-law wife has been arrested.Miguel Angel Gallegos, 23, had been on the loose since June, when 22-year-old Jael Romans Gonzalez was found unresponsive in an apartment at 10000 North Eldridge Parkway, near US-290 and Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.Gallegos was found and arrested for murder on Wednesday by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division.The suspect surrendered to the U.S. Border Patrol at a point of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border, the sheriff's office said.He's being held at the Hidalgo County Jail pending extradition back to Harris County.Deputies were called to the northwest Harris County apartments just before 10 a.m. on June 20.Investigators said they did not find any signs of forced entry at the apartment when they arrived, but they did report signs of foul play.Gallegos and Gonzalez lived in the third-floor apartment at The Trails at Eldridge Parkway together, according to deputies.The couple was expected at a Father's Day event with family the day before, but didn't show up.Family members went to the apartment, forced their entry, and found Gonzalez unresponsive, investigators said.Meanwhile, Gallegos was nowhere to be found, and the couple's silver Nissan Altima, with Texas license plate LJN3031, was gone.An autopsy report later revealed that Gonzalez died of strangulation.The sheriff's office said there were no documented family violence incidents involving the couple in the past. However, Gonzalez's family told deputies there were, but those incidents were not reported.