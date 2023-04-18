A total of four people were shot on Monday evening, including an innocent ride-share driver who just happened upon the area, police say.

Man sought by HPD after gunman killed, 3 other men shot in connected Midtown shootings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a person of interest after one man was killed and three other men were hurt when shots were fired in Midtown on Monday.

Houston police released a surveillance photo of a man they are calling a person of interest wanted for questioning. He's described as a Black man who was wearing a red bandana on his head, a white hooded Aeropostale sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and white sneakers.

The man has not been charged, but police said they want to talk to him after gathering evidence and talking to witnesses.

According to HPD, officers responded to a shooting call just before 6 p.m. Monday at 1000 Gray Street.

In an initial report from HPD, investigators said the first shots were fired on Gray Street near San Jacinto.

Houston police said a gunman took aim at a man he had a problem with. Another person was unintentionally shot at that scene.

"He walked up to victim number one and said, 'Do you remember me?' Then he shot that victim," Houston police Cmdr. Caroleta Johnson said on Monday.

The shooter took off, running down Gray toward the bus station, HPD said. That's when a second shooter came out of a Louisiana Fried Chicken restaurant and shot and killed the first shooter.

A ride-share driver was unintentionally shot at the second scene, police said.

In all, four people were shot throughout the ordeal. A 62-year-old man who police believe was the first shooter was killed.

The other three men who were shot were taken to area hospitals and are expected to recover.

Police said it's unclear how the second shooter may know the other people involved, but investigators believe the first shooter and his victim definitely had a connection.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the person of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

