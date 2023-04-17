Death investigation underway after person fatally shot in Midtown, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a person's death following a shooting near the Midtown area on Monday.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting just before 6 p.m. at 1000 Gray St.

Police confirmed at least one person died at the scene.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts at the scene and will update you as more information comes.

Only one homicide has been reported in the Midtown area in the last 12 months, according to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, and at least five homicides have been reported in the Downtown Central Business District.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.