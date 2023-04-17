WATCH LIVE

Death investigation underway after person fatally shot in Midtown, Houston police say

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 12:17AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a person's death following a shooting near the Midtown area on Monday.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting just before 6 p.m. at 1000 Gray St.

Police confirmed at least one person died at the scene.

Only one homicide has been reported in the Midtown area in the last 12 months, according to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, and at least five homicides have been reported in the Downtown Central Business District.

