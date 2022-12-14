Man found guilty of murdering Spring mother when she dropped son off at Naval Academy in Maryland

The 31-year-old was convicted of several charges tied to the deadly shooting, including the first-degree murder of Michelle Cummings. His attorney said he'll seek a new trial.

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (KTRK) -- A man has been convicted of murdering a Spring mother while she was sending her son off to the Naval Academy in Maryland.

Michelle Cummings, 57, was hit by a stray bullet as she sat outside a hotel in Annapolis in June 2021.

PREVIOUS STORY: Arrest made in murder of Spring mom shot to death in Maryland

On Tuesday, after two weeks of testimony and several hours of deliberations, a jury convicted the gunman, 31-year-old Angelo Harrod, of murder, WBAL reported.

He was found guilty on all charges against him, including the first-degree murder charge.

Michelle's husband, Leonard Cummings, was there for every day of the trial.

"When they came together and they put the evidence together, we watched it unfold in the courtroom. It was amazing," Leonard said.

Prosecutors said Harrod was aiming at a couple in a SUV when the shots were fired.

RELATED: Best friend of Naval Academy freshman whose mother was killed shares heartbreaking note

Aside from the first-degree murder charge, he was also found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of the couple in the SUV, first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit assault, and several firearm charges.

Harrod's mother spoke outside the courtroom.

"My son didn't get a fair trial. No. My son, they didn't treat my son fair. There was other people involved," Angela Ragin said.

Prosecutors said Harrod is linked to the crime through surveillance video, cellphone data and distinctive clothing with his DNA on it.

Harrod's attorney says he'll seek a new trial.

His sentencing is scheduled for February of next year.

SEE ALSO: In show of strength, murder victim's son proceeds with Naval Academy induction