Woman found shot to death in car in Alief area, HPD says

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in Alief on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to the 11900 block of 7th Street at 1:15 p.m. and reported finding the woman dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a silver Honda SUV.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, allegedly walked up to the SUV and shot the woman through an open car door or window, investigators said.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was in a white Jeep Renegade.

A witness told ABC13 he heard two to three gunshots and saw a white Jeep speeding off.

The witness said he and another man attempted to help the victim who was reportedly shot in the chest and head.

A detective said the incident could possibly be domestic, but details surrounding the incident remain scarce.

Homicide investigators are working to gather evidence as the investigation continues.

