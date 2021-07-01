Best friend of Naval Academy freshman whose mother was killed shares heartbreaking note

We love you Ms Cummings, you’ll truly be missed. RIH 🕊 💔 • Westfield Mustang Family please reach out to your brother Trey @LCummings70 show your love & support if you haven’t already, lets keep their family lifted up in our prayers. We’re all here with you Trey 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/7HfhEJdM37