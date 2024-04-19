Woman kidnapped and robbed at Treemont Senior Living Center where 74-year-old was murdered

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The shocking death of a retired 74-year-old teacher shot to death in her senior living community in west Houston has resurfaced old wounds for one woman who says she was attacked and kidnapped when she lived at that center a year ago.

Carol Webber was found inside her apartment at the Treemont Senior Living Community on Saturday. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner. Meanwhile, the Houston Police Department has not released a motive or a suspect in her death.

Despite a gunman at large, tenants told ABC13 they were never notified.

Becky Brown is not surprised about the recent crime because she says she left the senior center after a shocking incident in April 2023.

"I care for the vulnerable," Brown said. "I was one of them."

Brown was charging her phone in her car outside her apartment when two men approached her at knifepoint.

"He showed me his 8-inch butcher knife," Brown recalled. "They said, 'We don't want to hurt you.'"

According to Houston police, the two men drove Brown to Wells Fargo Bank and made her withdraw money. One of the suspects, Andre Williams, was found and charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. His case is still going through the legal system.

"What upset me the most is how the management didn't follow up," Brown said.

Brown shared the letter from management to ABC13, which was sent to residents after the incident.

The letter had a list of safety tips, but there was no mention of a kidnapping or a robbery.

"We needed to be notified," Brown said. "They didn't need to know the detail about the 8-inch butcher knife, but they needed to know someone who lived in this property was kidnapped and driven all over west side Houston for hours."

According to state records, the senior center was cited with three violations in 2023, including "the facility not resolving each resident's complaints quickly."

One year later, Brown says she's upset to hear nothing has changed, as residents are left in the dark about the shooting of Carol Webber and what safety measures are in place to protect them.

"Why haven't they done anything about their security?" Brown asked. "We need to take care of the vulnerable people, which includes seniors."

While Brown no longer lives there, she says she would like management to add more security around the building.

ABC13 reached out to Treemont about the incidents and their response to residents who feel they deserve better communication and security. Someone over the phone said they have "no comment."

ABC13 reached out to HPD for an update on the most recent case involving 74-year-old Carol Webber.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.