Arrest made in murder of Spring mom shot to death in Maryland

The woman killed in a drive-by shooting in Maryland was a proud Westfield High School football mom. Her son played on the team and was recently inducted into the Naval Academy. ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason, who covers high school sports all the time, remembers the devoted mom vividly, and said many hearts are broken.