Arrest made in murder of Spring mom shot to death in Maryland

EMBED >More News Videos Annapolis, Maryland, Chief of Police Edward Jackson reveals how the man accused of shooting Michelle Cummings to death was taken into custody.

Annapolis Police Chief, Ed Jackson and his detectives

FBI Field Agents

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee

The entire U.S. Naval Academy family

The Annapolis Community

Members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Members of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.

The Divine 9

The Motherhood of the Brotherhood

The Navy Football Parents Tailgate Club

My great friend, Ronald Alfred

EMBED >More News Videos The woman killed in a drive-by shooting in Maryland was a proud Westfield High School football mom. Her son played on the team and was recently inducted into the Naval Academy. ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason, who covers high school sports all the time, remembers the devoted mom vividly, and said many hearts are broken.

EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Cummings was in Annapolis to drop off her son when she was killed. He's a Westfield football player who had just gotten a scholarship to the Naval Academy.

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (KTRK) -- Family and friends said their final goodbyes to a Houston-area mother who was shot to death last month after dropping off her son at the United States Naval Academy.This comes as Annapolis police arrested the man they say shot and killed Michelle Cummings.Cummings was sitting in the patio area of an Annapolis hotel on June 29 when someone fired shots nearby, striking her twice. Authorities said at the time that Cummings was an innocent bystander and was not the target of the gunmen. Investigators said the shots "traveled a distance" when they hit Cummings.Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was taken into custody after investigators identified him through surveillance video from the scene and tips from the public, according to Annapolis police Chief Edward Jackson. Harrod was out of jail on bond after a May arrest for another crime, and had cut his ankle monitor off before disappearing, Jackson said.Harrod faces first and second degree murder counts in connection with Cummings' death, as well as several other charges related to the violence."As horrific and tragic as Michelle Cummings murder was, there was also an attempt to murder two other citizens that night," Jackson said Wednesday.Harrod faces attempted murder charges in connection with those victims. He's being held without bond."I know that the arrest will not bring their mother back, but I hope that it brings them some justice," Jackson said.Michelle's husband, Leonard "Truck" Cummings, released a statement shortly after the arrest announcement.Kashawna Moore, a close family friend, said she was overjoyed after hearing an arrest had been made."It brought peace to us and within us to know that they have finally made an arrest," Moore said."Without the public getting involved in this case, I'm sure an arrest would have been made maybe later," Moore added. "I think because of the love that we received and the outpour from the community, it helped in this matter, so I thank everybody for just loving on the Cummings family, and showing that we are still humans and we can come together as one."Less than 48 hours after she was shot to death, Michelle's son, Leonard "Trey" Cummings III, took the oath of office at the Naval Academy and decided to carry on with his induction process despite the tragedy."She was a great person. I don't even know if the word 'great' can explain it," Danica Outing, Cummings' close friend, told ABC13 earlier this month. "If there's a word better than 'great,' that would be her."Annapolis authorities offered a reward for information leading to the killer's arrest. Naval Academy alumni and community members in Maryland and back home in Spring have raised thousands of dollars to go toward the reward account has also been created to help the Cummings family.