Pedestrian killed in incident involving METRORail, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating an incident involving a METRORail train that left one person dead on Monday.
Although details are limited, officials with Houston METRO confirmed with ABC13 that a death investigation is underway. The transportation agency said the incident happened at 4:35 p.m. on Fulton Street.
It's unclear what led up to the person's death, and police did not identify the victim.
In an unrelated incident on Sunday night, a man was stabbed to death during a fight on board a METRORail train near downtown, according to police.
Back in October, another person died after they were hit by a METRORail train on the purple line on Fannin Street at Capitol Street.
