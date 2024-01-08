Man stabbed to death during fight on METRORail train near downtown Houston, police say

The suspect reportedly got off at a train stop near downtown and ran away. Meanwhile, HPD said the witnesses did not stick around to talk to investigators about what they saw.

The suspect reportedly got off at a train stop near downtown and ran away. Meanwhile, HPD said the witnesses did not stick around to talk to investigators about what they saw.

The suspect reportedly got off at a train stop near downtown and ran away. Meanwhile, HPD said the witnesses did not stick around to talk to investigators about what they saw.

The suspect reportedly got off at a train stop near downtown and ran away. Meanwhile, HPD said the witnesses did not stick around to talk to investigators about what they saw.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was stabbed to death during a fight on board a METRORail train on Sunday night near downtown, according to police.

Houston police are still searching for the suspect.

HPD said the deadly stabbing happened around 9 p.m. on the red line, when the train was near the 1900 block of Main Street.

Investigators said two men were fighting on the train when things escalated, and one of the men stabbed the other several times. The suspect then got off the train and ran away, according to HPD.

Meanwhile, the victim stayed aboard and other passengers let the conductor know what had just happened.

"Our victim stayed on the train and was on the train until they reached the platform here," Det. Diaz said. "There were some other passengers on the train that notified the conductor and notified them of the male that was injured and needing help."

The train came to a stop at a platform in the 4500 block of Main Street in Midtown, about two miles away from where it was when the stabbing happened.

When first responders arrived at the platform, they pronounced the victim dead from his injuries.

Unfortunately, HPD said the witnesses did not stick around to talk to police about what they saw.

Now, investigators are hopeful that some of them will come forward and help police track down the suspect.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.