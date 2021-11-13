man shot

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at SW Houston restaurant, police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot at restaurant after argument over soccer game, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said an argument over a soccer game led to the shooting of two men inside a restaurant in southwest Houston.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. at El Rinconsito de Tela on South Gessner, according to police.

Medics applied a tourniquet on one of the men, but both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"Right now, the information we're getting is there was some kind of argument over a soccer game that escalated to gunfire," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "Right now, we're waiting to get a condition of both of the victims at the hospital."

ABC13 tried to speak with the owner of the restaurant, but they were very upset and refused to speak about the incident.

At about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, police confirmed one of the men died at the hospital.

Police said they detained a 46-year-old man who they believe is the suspect. The gun believed to be involved in the incident was also recovered.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentshootingman shotrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
2 people shot during home invasion in NE Houston
Man charged with capital murder in death of League City yacht dealer
19-year-old charged with murder in man's body found in W. Houston
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Show More
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
More TOP STORIES News