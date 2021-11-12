robbery

Video shows thieves use crowbar to pry open ATM at Chevron store in NW Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows thieves use crow bar to pry open Chevron store ATM

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two men who stole from an ATM machine at a convenience store in northwest Houston using a crowbar and sledgehammer to pry it open. The men also threatened to hurt the clerk with those tools, police said.

It happened on Oct. 23 at a Chevron in the 12000 block of Hempstead Road.

Police said that once the suspects got the money from the ATM, they ran off in an unknown direction.

Police were unable to provide much of a description on the suspects because they walked in wearing hoodies that covered most of their face.

The first suspect was described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The other suspect was described as a Black man wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentrobberycaught on videoatmcaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Texas stolen wedding rings found hours before the ceremony
Man charged with capital murder in death of League City yacht dealer
4 teens arrested after game room robbery sparked police chase
Suspects wanted for scamming $7K from elderly victim, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Show More
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
More TOP STORIES News