Video shows thieves use crowbar to pry open ATM at Chevron store in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two men who stole from an ATM machine at a convenience store in northwest Houston using a crowbar and sledgehammer to pry it open. The men also threatened to hurt the clerk with those tools, police said.It happened on Oct. 23 at a Chevron in the 12000 block of Hempstead Road.Police said that once the suspects got the money from the ATM, they ran off in an unknown direction.Police were unable to provide much of a description on the suspects because they walked in wearing hoodies that covered most of their face.The first suspect was described as a Black man wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The other suspect was described as a Black man wearing a red hoodie and black pants.If you have any information related to this investigation, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.