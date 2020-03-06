abc13 plus memorial

First Dibs consignment shop in Memorial has pocket-friendly name brands

By
MEMORIAL, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13+ series brought us to the store First Dibs in Memorial. This one-stop-shop is where you can get designer items for a fraction of the original price.

"We have perfumes. Tiffany, David Yurman." said owner Lorett Cuadra. "We have every day jewelry. We have a wall full of Louis Vuitton's, Prada, Gucci, Chanel."

That's just one of three floors 'First Dibs Consignment' has to offer.

"The layout is very nice. It's not overwhelming," said shopper Jennifer Guerra.

Downstairs you can find shoes, denim, and Lululemon.

The third floor offers you blouses, shirts, and skirts.

"This was a dream of mine really for my family. The goal is to have three First Dibs. One for each of my children," said Cuadra.

As a working mom, Cuadra hosts live Facebook and Instagram videos to allow shoppers to get 'First Dibs' on items from the comfort of their home.

"I love that it's all online as a mom that works 24/7 with my kids, work, dog and husband. I got this off of Wednesday Night Live. I scored a good deal," explained Guerra.

With Spring around the corner, you can make money back off of the clothing you no longer wear. The split is 70/30 and over $100 it's split 50/50.

"We have items that start at $5, all the way up to designer bags to $500 to $700," said Cuadra.

The store sells items from many well-known luxury brands.

They also have a lot of western items such as, boots, cowboy hats and jean jackets. Just in time for the rodeo!

The store's anniversary is on March 6 and 7.

Everything in the store will be 50 to 70 percent off. This includes the Louis Vuitton, boots, and shoes. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

With three floors to shop, you're bound to find something!

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

