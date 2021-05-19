armed robbery

2 in custody after robbery at McDonald's in NW Harris Co., authorities say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 in custody after robbery at McDonald's in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men described as "violent perpetrators" are in custody after a robbery at a McDonalds in northwest Harris County.

It happened at the location on FM 529 near Barker Cypress around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office said two armed suspects went inside the restaurant and demanded money.



Employees who were inside when it all happened told ABC13 the men waited for customers to leave before going in. They asked all the employees to go to the back of the store before getting into the cash registers, they said.

Both of the suspects were arrested by deputies and DPS troopers shortly after near the Katy Freeway and Mason Road.

Eyewitness News was told ATF Houston along with the Texas Department of Public Safety are leading the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The incident forced the restaurant to temporarily close. It has since reopened.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countymcdonald'srobberyharris county sheriffs officeinvestigationarmed robberyinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News