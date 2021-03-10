texas politics

Run for Texas governor now 'a real consideration,' Matthew McConaughey says

By Mayra Moreno
HOUSTON, Texas -- Can Matthew McConaughey lead Texans out of disaster as the state's governor?

That is a question that could only be posed if a rumored bid for the top seat in Texas government becomes reality.

The Oscar-winning actor briefly hinted around the prospect to run in 2022 during The Balanced Voice podcast that is hosted by Crime Stoppers of Houston.

When Crime Stoppers CEO and podcast host Rania Mankarious asked whether a run for the governor's mansion could be his next leadership role, McConaughey answered, "It's a true consideration."

McConaughey's episode, which premiered on Wednesday, surrounded around the Uvalde, Texas, native's motivational memoir, "Greenlights."

Last November, McConaughey was asked about his political aspirations during an interview with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt. Back then, the movie star said the current state of politics is in need of a fix.

"Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested," McConaughey said then.

Since that interview, it seemed Texas government sunk deeper into ill-repair, particularly in the wake of last month's winter storm that paralyzed the state's power grid.

SEE MORE: Will lawmakers really change the Texas grid?

In addition, the 51-year-old McConaughey has mobilized his high-profile standing to help his fellow Texans after the disaster. He announced plans for a virtual benefit through his Just Keep Livin' Foundation. During The Balanced Voice podcast, he said the details of the event will be released through his Instagram feed, which boasts 5 million followers.



SEE ALSO: Matthew McConaughey announces virtual benefit for Texas

"I'm Texas from the beginning," he told the podcast.

The video above is from a previous story.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexas politicscelebrityentertainmenttexas newswinter stormgovernorgovernmentwinteru.s. & worldwinter weatherdonations
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
Abbott names ERCOT billing error correction as emergency item
Legislation would allow casinos, sports gambling in Texas
Gov. Abbott tours border in midst of ongoing 'crisis' in region
Magnolia ISD board: Masks not required for in-person learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most local restaurants still have restrictions, survey finds
Texas Medical Center leaders talk COVID-19 vaccine rollout
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Model projections for TX show 'worst-case' without mask order
Houston continues to become beacon in fight for women's rights
Spring breakers party maskless at South Padre Island
Rapper shot to death in middle of Midtown street, friend says
Show More
Website helps navigate who's keeping mask mandate in place
Texas lifts yearlong ban on prison visitation March 15
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Warmer Wednesday, cold front arrives this weekend
Firefighter who served for 26 years dies in off-duty accident
More TOP STORIES News