Matthew McConaughey announces virtual benefit for Texas

As Texas works on getting back to normal following a disastrous winter storm, which sparked a statewide power outage and left multiple people dead across the state, actor and Texas native Matthew McConaughey is stepping in to help.

The Oscar-winning actor shared a video on his social media pages to announce a virtual benefit to help get Texans "get back to living."

The benefit will be put together by McConaughey, his wife, Camila, and Just Keep Livin' Foundation, according to the actor's video.

"Camila, Just Keep Livin' Foundation, and I are putting together a virtual benefit within the next two weeks to directly help the necessary long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need," McConaughey said.

The winter storm paralyzed the state, leaving people without food, water, or heat for days.

"While most of the power is thankfully being restored, the [ burst] water lines from hospitals to so many homes has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive," McConaughey said.

Not all details of the fundraiser were immediately available, but McConaughey stated more information will be coming. In the meantime, he will also be making daily posts to let Texans know how to:

  • Keep safe during this time
  • Find resources
  • Help volunteer and support others
  • Providing checklists to ensure you are doing all you can and need to do to stabilize, rebuild and get back to living


He is also reminding Texans to check on one another.

"Now remember, right now is the best time to safely check on your neighbors. Go knock on a door, go volunteer. If you're a 'have,' please help out a 'have-not,'" he said.
