Worker repairing vent at massage parlor fatally shoots man who had been harassing people, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say one person is dead following an altercation at a massage parlor in north Harris County Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 6 a.m. near FM 1960 and Nanes Drive.

Investigators said the massage parlor was closed at the time, but a person was inside working to repair a vent when a man opened the unlocked door and tried to get inside.

The person who was working in the massage parlor told deputies he asked the intruder to leave.

Deputies said that did not happen, and things escalated.

The worker and the intruder reportedly exchanged more words, and at some point, the worker pulled out a gun.

HCSO said the worker then told deputies the intruder rushed toward the worker, who fired his gun several times, claiming self-defense.

The age or identity of the man who died is unknown, but deputies say the worker who shot the man remained at the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

At this point, he is not facing any criminal charges, however, the case will likely be referred to the district attorney's office.

