Driver shows up in shot-up Maserati to the hospital after leaving gentlemen's club, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a man with a gunshot wound showed up to a southwest Houston hospital in a shot-up Maserati.
Houston Police Department officers responded to the Memorial Hermann Hospital at 7600 Beechnut St. at about 2 a.m. on Thursday.
Officials said the man drove to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his stomach and had bullet holes in his Maserati SUV.
A person who was with the man reportedly told investigators someone fired shots at him after he left a gentlemen's club off Westheimer.
HPD said he was in some type of altercation with a dancer at the club before he left. That's when investigators believe someone pulled up next to him at a red light and shot him.
Police said the victim had surgery and is expected to survive.
