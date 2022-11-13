2 killed, 2 injured after Maserati gets sideswept by Jeep during hit-and-run, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the people who fled from the scene of a crash that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital Sunday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they received the call before 3:30 a.m. near West Dallas Street and La Rue Street. Preliminary information indicates a gray Jeep and blue Maserati were speeding on West Dallas, but investigators are unsure if the two cars were racing each other.

They said the Jeep hit the left side of the Maserati, causing it to lose control. The Maserati veered off the road, struck a pole, and hit the patio and fence of an unmarked building.

The Jeep continued rolling until it hit a utility pole at Eberhard. Police say everyone inside the Jeep fled from the scene, although the exact number of occupants is unknown. The vehicle had paper plates issued from the dealership.

Out of the four people in the Maserati, two passengers died at the scene. The driver and third passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition. All are men, believed to be in their 20s to 30s.

Investigators said there was one witness but no surveillance video yet to help them figure out who the suspects are.

