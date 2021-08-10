ABC13 anchors share touching memories of Marvin Zindler

The beloved Action 13 consumer reporter would've celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, and the Eyewitness News family is remembering his legacy.
"The first time I saw Marvin on the air, I couldn't believe it," recalled ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson. "I thought, 'Is this a joke? This guy in a white suit and blue glasses.' I'm sure it's the same reaction everybody around the city had, but when I got here, and I finally met him, I realized he's the real deal."
Marvin started his television career late in life. He grew up in Bellaire, the middle of five children.
He always wanted to stand out.
"Everything to him was just out in the open. Live completely. No problem walking in front of the camera. No problem talking about his face lifts ... he was just a fun guy to work with," said ABC13 anchor Art Rascon.
Marvin is known to be one of the country's first consumer reporters, representing the little man or the poor person.
Watch the ABC13 family recall their favorite memory with the beloved Marvin in the video player above.
SEE ALSO: Final Tribute to Marvin Zindler: Saying goodbye to the ABC13 legend
Marvin Zindler's larger-than-life personality on display in new mural
Never-before-seen look inside Marvin Zindler's legendary career
ABC13's beloved Marvin Zindler reads children's stories
Rodeo Goat in EaDo names burger after ABC13's Marvin Zindler
ABC13's VAULT: Marvin Zindler rant on dog registered to vote
Girl helped by Marvin Zindler now paying it foward as an adult