ABC13 anchors share touching memories of Marvin Zindler

Watch the ABC13 family recall their favorite memory with the beloved Marvin in the video player above.

Marvin Zindler was a legend on and off camera. This special from 2007 honors his life, ABC13 career, and one-of-a-kind spirit.

Marvin Zindler's larger-than-life personality is now on display in a new mural!

The University of Houston is sharing a never-before-seen look at Marvin Zindler's legendary career with the new archive collection!

Marvin Zindler loved his weekly story time sessions, reading classics such as Cinderella for Houston children.

So what is the Zindler burger and what does it contain? Watch to find out!

Watch Marvin rant about a dog that was registered to vote.

A young girl helped by Marvin Zindler is now paying it forward as an adult.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- They say you never forget those who made a true impact in your life, and that sentiment holds true when comes to ABC13's Marvin Zindler.The beloved Action 13 consumer reporter would've celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday, and the Eyewitness News family is remembering his legacy."The first time I saw Marvin on the air, I couldn't believe it," recalled ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson. "I thought, 'Is this a joke? This guy in a white suit and blue glasses.' I'm sure it's the same reaction everybody around the city had, but when I got here, and I finally met him, I realized he's the real deal."Marvin started his television career late in life. He grew up in Bellaire, the middle of five children.He always wanted to stand out."Everything to him was just out in the open. Live completely. No problem walking in front of the camera. No problem talking about his face lifts ... he was just a fun guy to work with," said ABC13 anchor Art Rascon.Marvin is known to be one of the country's first consumer reporters, representing the little man or the poor person.