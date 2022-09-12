Armed suspect shot by officer, charged after intentionally hitting police car during chase, HPD says

An armed suspect was shot by Houston police after ramming into a patrol vehicle during a chase, HPD Asst. Chief Yasar Bashir said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect is arrested and charged after intentionally ramming into a patrol vehicle during a chase on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Manuel Elias-Torres, 43, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony evading arrest.

Elias-Torres is in custody at the hospital, recovering after he was shot by an officer during the chase, according to police.

HPD Asst. Chief Yasar Bashir said officers conducted a traffic stop after Elias-Torres was allegedly speeding in a black Ford pickup truck at North Freeway and Little York on Friday at 11:50 p.m.

Officers said when they got out of their patrol vehicle and gave the driver commands, he reportedly refused to comply and then sped off.

During the 15-minute pursuit, at two different times, Elias-Torres came to a complete stop, put the truck in reverse, and intentionally crashed into the officer's vehicle, according to Bashir.

Investigators said traffic trapped the truck in the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road, ending the chase.

At about 12:05 a.m., the truck came to a stop. Bashir said that's when officers realized there were two other suspects inside the vehicle.

According to Bashir, all three suspects, including Elias-Torres, got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Bashir said Elias-Torres was running with a weapon in his hand.

Investigators said as Elias-Torres ran, he pointed a handgun directly at an officer inside a marked patrol vehicle behind him.

Fearing for his safety, police said HPD Officer J. Ready discharged his duty weapon at Elias-Torres, striking him multiple times.

Responders transported Elias-Torres to the hospital, where he is in custody and expected to be OK.

The other two suspects were taken into custody without further incident, according to HPD.

Police said they recovered ski masks and multiple guns in the truck and in Elias-Torres' possession.

Officers said per department policy, the officer will be placed on administrative leave, and the body camera footage of the shooting will be released within 30 days.