HPD: Armed suspect shot by Houston police officer after ramming into patrol vehicle during chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was shot by police after ramming into a patrol vehicle during a chase on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Asst. Chief Yasar Bashir said officers conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle was speeding at North Freeway and Little York just after midnight.

Officers said when they got out of their patrol vehicle and gave the driver commands the driver refused to comply and then sped off.

During the 15-minute pursuit, at two different times, the suspects came to a complete stop, put the vehicle in reverse, and rammed the officer's vehicle, according to Bashir.

Eventually, investigators said traffic trapped the suspects in the 700 block of West Mount Houston Road, ending the chase.

When the vehicle came to a stop, Bashir said that's when the officer realized there were three different suspects inside the vehicle.

The three suspects then got out of the vehicle and ran away, according to Bashir.

Bashir said the driver was running with a weapon in his hand.

"At which point, one of our officers engages the suspect and discharges his weapon more than one time. Immediately after that, multiple officers provided first aid," Bashir said.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police were able to detain the other two suspects. There were no descriptions of the suspects provided.

As per department policy, the officer will be placed on admin leave and the body camera footage of the shooting will be released within 30 days

