Missing couple found in the woods in Roman Forest, deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say that the bodies of a missing couple were found in the woods on Sunday morning.Manuel Alejandro Fuentes, 20, and Magen Madison Leach, 19, were reported missing on May 23 and found in a wooded area of Roman Forest.At 10:23 am., two men were riding 4-wheelers on the trails in Roman Forest when they came across a car that one of the men had spotted about two weeks ago, investigators say.One of the men decided to stop and check the vehicle, assuming it was abandoned.Investigators say that is when he discovered a long gun behind the car, on the ground, and the other man found the body not far away, which had been in an extensive state of decomposition.They immediately called Roman Forest police, who responded to the scene.Upon arrival, investigators opened the vehicle's trunk and found another body also in a state of decomposition.The vehicle matched the car's description that the couple was last seen in, a Fuentes 2002 blue BMW 30C Convertible with Texas license number 0122G46, a paper tag.At the time of the disappearance, investigators believe Leach may have been a victim of human trafficking and was en route to either Harris County, El Paso County, or Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.