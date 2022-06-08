sex assault

Baytown police release sketch of Baytown-area sexual assault suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

Baytown man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met online

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown police released a sketch Tuesday of a man who they said met a teenager online before luring the victim into his car and sexually assaulting the teen.

The incident happened sometime in March in the Baytown and Chambers County area, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s. He stands at about 6 feet tall, with a husky build, has wavy black hair and wears hoop earrings.

Officers have asked the public to keep an eye out for a newer model white Toyota that the suspect was seen driving on surveillance video.

It is believed the man lives in or near Harris County.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
baytowncrimeassaultbaytownsex assaultsketchteenagerteensexual assaultsurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX ASSAULT
24th civil suit expected against former Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction upheld by appeals court
Sex assault victim at park told deputies she tried running away
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
TOP STORIES
19-year-old dies after car was shot at while driving on Tidwell
Family finds closure as woman missing for 38 years confirmed dead
Houston catches a fever by the weekend
5-year-old nearly crossed freeway until woman saved her, HPD says
Texans staffer provided Watson NDA to give to masseuses, report says
MLB suspends Astros' Baker and Neris after bench-clearing dust-up
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
Show More
Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims to testify in Congress
1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin
DNA analyst accused of misleading testimony in decade-old case
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Victim dies at HFD station where he was taken after a shooting
More TOP STORIES News