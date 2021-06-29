Man trying to sell pick-up truck tailgate shot in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was attempting to sell a pick-up truck tailgate was shot, but not by the buyer, Houston police say.Northwest officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Wirt Road near Amelia at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.According to officials, the person shot was selling the tailgate online and met up with the potential buyer.While they were at the scene, the suspected shooter arrived, claiming that their tailgate had been stolen."As we located the original scene where the shooting occurred, we had a complainant pull up and say that they had their tailgate stolen this morning or this evening. They described it. It seems to match that, so those cases seem to be related," said Lt. Christopher Bruce.The shooter got away.The seller is expected to recover. Meanwhile, the people who were trying to buy the tailgate are cooperating with police.Authorities are trying to figure out if the suspect is connected to the people involved.