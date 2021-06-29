Man shot to death while sitting on home's front porch in Richmond

man shot

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death while sitting outside on the front porch of a home in Fort Bend County on Tuesday, according to police.

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Winchester near Center Street in Richmond.

Police said two men pulled up in an older model four-door white vehicle. One of the men got out, called the victim by name and shot him.

"We want to make sure to get this right," said Lt. Lowell Neinast of the Richmond Police Department. "The man is sitting there, they call him by name, not random."

Police also said the man was at the home taking care of an elderly person who lives there.

The man was later identified as 46-year-old Charlie Gentry.

Police described the shooter only as a Hispanic male.

If you know any information regarding the incident, you are urged to contact the Richmond Police Department at 281-342-2849.

