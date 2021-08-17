Man gunned down while outside mom's house in NW Harris County

Authorities are looking for the suspect who gunned a man down outside his mom's house in northwest Harris County.The incident happened Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of Holly Hill Lane, near Brittmore.The victim, whose name has not been released, was at his mom's house when he heard a "disturbance" outside. The man went outside to check on the disturbance. When he didn't return, his mom went outside, where she found him on the porch with gunshot wounds.There's no description of the suspect.Authorities are now asking neighbors in the area for surveillance video to help find the suspect.