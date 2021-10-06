Suspect arrested after man was gunned down while outside his mom's home in NW Harris County

man killed

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is now behind bars after deputies said he shot and killed an acquaintance after a fall out in northwest Harris County.

Carlos Lamas has been charged with murder after deputies say he shot and killed Keith Long.

The incident happened on Aug. 17 at about 4:45 a.m. in the 11000 block of Holly Hill Lane, near Brittmore.

Initially, police said Long was at his mom's house when he heard a disturbance outside. Long went to check the disturbance but did not return. It was then that Long's mom went outside and found him on the porch with gunshot wounds.



According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Lamas and Long were acquaintances and had a fallout. Lamas, who lived nearby, walked to Long's home and shot him.

The reason behind the shooting is still unclear. Lamas remains in the Harris County jail, according to Gonzalez.
