Passerby finds man shot to death in roadway in east Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies found a man shot to death in the road near the East Freeway and Freeport Street overnight.

Deputies said they received a call from a passerby about a man in the roadway in the 14000 block of the East Freeway, just west of Beltway 8, around 10:43 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said they're not sure how he ended up there, but it appeared he had a gunshot wound.

However, investigators found no shell casings or weapons.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating what exactly led up to the man's death.
