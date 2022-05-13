HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County sheriff's deputies found a man shot to death in the road near the East Freeway and Freeport Street overnight.
Deputies said they received a call from a passerby about a man in the roadway in the 14000 block of the East Freeway, just west of Beltway 8, around 10:43 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said they're not sure how he ended up there, but it appeared he had a gunshot wound.
However, investigators found no shell casings or weapons.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies are investigating what exactly led up to the man's death.
Passerby finds man shot to death in roadway in east Harris Co.
MAN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News